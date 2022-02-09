"He can't do it" - Analyst doubts Tom Brady can replicate success upon NFL comeback 

Tom Brady has been retired for only about a week, and the NFL zeitgeist is talking about his as much as the Super Bowl. Just days after retiring, the former quarterback failed to completely rule out a return to the NFL in 2022.

As such, predictably, the media exploded with takes on the idea of the quarterback making a return a la former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

On Wednesday's episode of Get Up, NFL analyst Dominique Foxworth put himself in the crosshairs by counting the quarterback out if he returns to the field next season.

"I know that Tom Brady has been great, he's done a lot of things. He's accomplished so much in his career, but I know one thing he can't do. He can't come back in the middle of a season and lead a team to the championship. He can't do it, I don't think you can do that, Tom. I don't think you are capable. I think if you take off a few months, then suddenly you're gonna be 45 and play like a 45 year old"

Will Tom Brady return in 2022?

Foxworth's conclusion effectively sounded like a challenge to the former quarterback, daring him to return to make history once again. The quarterback has made a career out of making analysts like Foxworth eat their words.

As such, it could be tough for him to effectively admit Foxworth is correct with his actions.

Most of the time in sports the "Greatest Of All Time" is an opinion. I am Thankful that I got to compete against you, and even more grateful that my kids actually watched the Greatest Of All Time, #GOAT From Ben:Most of the time in sports the "Greatest Of All Time" is an opinion. I am Thankful that I got to compete against you, and even more grateful that my kids actually watched the Greatest Of All Time, @TomBrady From Ben:Most of the time in sports the "Greatest Of All Time" is an opinion. I am Thankful that I got to compete against you, and even more grateful that my kids actually watched the Greatest Of All Time, @TomBrady. #GOAT https://t.co/o7neBHeFNP

If Brady doesn't return to the NFL next season, he will effectively admit that the media is correct in saying he can't do something. Of course, the quarterback's least favorite thing to do is prove the media right.

Retiring has opened an entirely new world of takes and situations for the quarterback to handle. In other words, Brady is a rookie retiree.

Within the next year, he could be doing and saying things that long-retired people do not. Over the next year, expect plenty of quote pieces from the media about what the quarterback is saying and plenty of articles about what he is doing.

On the other hand, could the quarterback retiring have been a farce? Those who saw the quarterback sprint off the field after the playoff loss would say it didn't look like the final act of a 22-year career.

Could the quarterback merely have retired so he could return to the NFL in a few months for an explosive epilogue?

Stay tuned for the next season to find out.

