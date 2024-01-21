Anders Carlson Packers contract: How much does kicker earn in Green Bay?

Anders Carlson was a placekicker for the Auburn Tigers in college football. He was named to the SEC First Team and the College All-American team. The Green Bay Packers selected him with the 207th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

On May 5, 2023, the talented placekicker signed his first NFL deal. He inked a $3,996,776 four-year contract with the Packers, which includes guaranteed money valued at $156,776. An average yearly compensation of $999,194 is also included in the agreement. According to Spotrac, Carlson will make $915,000 in base pay with a $954,194 cap hit in 2024.

With their decision to make Carlson their starting kicker this season, the Packers ushered in a new era at the position.

Mason Crosby, a seasoned kicker, started for Green Bay for sixteen seasons before the 2023 campaign. With 385 field goals, he leads all Packers kickers in history. Ryan Longwell is the next closest, with 226.

Anders Carlson established himself as one of Auburn's most productive kickers in program history when he was a college student. After five seasons with the Auburn Tigers, his career stats position him third for most field goals made (53), sixth for most point points (275), and fifth for most PATs made.

Carlson had participated in 17 games as his rookie season in the NFL came to an end. He made 33 attempts and converted 27 of them, yielding an 81.8% completion rate. He also made 39 additional point attempts, of which he converted 34.

Anders Carlson's brother also plays in the NFL

The older brother of Anders Carlson, Daniel Carlson, is a placekicker for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL. He entered the league in 2018 after being selected as the 167th overall choice by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the draft.

Later in his rookie season, the Vikings released the senior Carlson, and he signed with the Raiders. Since 2018, he has risen to fifth place among the league's most accurate kickers and twice led the league in scoring (2020 and 2021).

In 2020, Daniel had his most prominent season as an NFL player, making 94.3% of his field goals.