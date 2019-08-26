Andrew Luck deserves to be praised, not pummeled, after making the decision to retire

Never in a million years did I think I'd be writing something like this. As a diehard Colts fan, reality still hasn't set in for me. But Andrew Luck, a generational talent at quarterback, has made the decision to step away from the game of football after seven seasons. After holding a late-night press conference, we now know that Luck's decision to retire was one he had been pondering for the last couple of weeks. The game that he once loved so dearly had been slowly eating away at him both physically and mentally.

"This is not an easy decision. Honestly, this is the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me," Luck told reporters after Indianapolis' preseason game Saturday night. "For the last four years or so, I've been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab, and it's been unceasing, unrelenting, both in-season and offseason, and I felt stuck in it. The only way I see out is to no longer play football."

You can hear the pain and emotion coming from Luck, the fluctuation in his voice, having to pause for a brief moment to recollect himself emotionally. This is a quarterback that gave everything he had to an organization that gave so very little in return to start his career. Coming into the league in 2012, Luck had to play behind an egregious offensive line with players like Samson Sasom Satele, Mike McGlynn, and Lance Louis. As a result, Luck was constantly under duress and absorbed so many gruesome hits that would, unfortunately, catch up with him later down the road.

The beatdowns continued for the star quarterback throughout his first three seasons. Then in 2015, Luck took a hit from Titans' defensive end Jurrell Casey that would ultimately and unfortunately start what some may now classify as the 'beginning of the end'. There's plenty of blame to go around, from Ryan Grigson and Chuck Pagano, to even Luck himself, who had a hard time sliding and would often take unnecessary hits at the beginning of his career. But sitting here and playing the blame game isn't going to change the outcome.

Yes, this news is shocking, saddening, odd, or whatever adjective you want to use. But Andrew Luck deserves to be praised, not pummeled for all that he endured during his time as a Colt. He took a 2-14 team to three straight 11-5 seasons, played behind a horrendous offensive line through most of his short-lived career, and guided the Colts to their first playoff appearance since 2014 last season.

But one of Luck's finest and most remembered moments was winning the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award after guiding Indianapolis to a 10-win season and yet another playoff berth. The list goes on, and it goes without saying that Luck brought so much joy and competitive fire to this organization and the city of Indianapolis. There is no question about it, he was someone who gave everything he had both on and off the field. Andrew Luck poured his heart and soul into this game and is the pure definition of a class act who many admire and respect tremendously.

All that said, I can't pretend to sit here and act like this doesn't hurt. It does and will for some time. But I wish Andrew and his family the absolute best going forward. To say that Colts nation will miss you is an understatement. But we know that this is for the best. Just as you left everything you had each and every time you stepped onto the field, we as fans leave you with nothing but gratitude and gratefulness for all of the tremendous moments that you have given us.

Thank you, Andrew Luck, for all that you brought to the Colts, our city, and our fanbase throughout the last seven years. We wish you nothing but the best moving forward and hope that you find peace in everything you do!