Andrew Van Ginkel Dolphins contract: How much does LB earn in Miami?

Andrew Van Ginkel is having a solid 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins. The linebacker has helped the team to the summit of the AFC East.

Amid a strong campaign with the Dolphins, fans have been curious to learn more about Van Ginkel's Miami contract details.

As per Spotrac, Van Ginkel signed a one-year, $2,650,000 deal with the Dolphins in the offseason. The contract included a $750,000 signing bonus, with $2,260,000 in guaranteed money.

Van Ginkel will earn a base salary of $1,510,000 in 2023. He also received a workout bonus of $50,000 and is carrying a cap hit of $2,650,000.

Previously, Van Ginkel signed a four-year, $2.83 million rookie contract with the Dolphins in 2019. The linebacker was a fifth-round pick by Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft.

According to reports, Van Ginkel has a net worth of around $5 million as of 2023. He has made most of his money through his NFL career so far.

A look at Andrew Van Ginkel's stats this season

Andrew Van Ginkel is enjoying an impressive 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins. He has racked up 47 tackles, four sacks, six pass breakups, one interception and one touchdown.

The Miami outfit currently holds a 9-3 record and is well on course to reach the playoffs.

In Week 13 against the Washington Commanders, Van Ginkel scored his first touchdown of the season, intercepting a pass from quarterback Sam Howell and returning it 32 yards for a defensive touchdown. The Dolphins eventually won the game 45-15.

Mike McDaniel's Dolphins will now look to extend their three-game win streak when they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. The Titans are fourth in the AFC South with a 4-8 record.

The Dolphins-Titans game will take place on Monday, Dec. 11. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.