Andy Dalton net worth: How much is Panthers QB worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Andy Dalton has an estimated net worth of $35 Million. The current Carolina Panthers backup QB has earned this net worth through a stellar career on the Gridiron, intelligent investments, and an array of endorsements.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Dalton in round two of the 2011 NFL Draft, and he has remained in the league ever since. He has earned $100,627,794 in NFL contracts and, at some point, was one of the more popular shot callers in the NFL.

Andy Dalton heads into his 13th season as a backup to the number one overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young. He is expected to mentor and guide the Alabama Crimson Tide alum.

Andy Dalton's contract details

Andy Dalton is signed to a two-year deal with $10,000,000 with the Carolina Panthers. This deal includes a $4,835,000 signing bonus and will see him earn an average of $5,000,000 per season.

He will make a guaranteed $8,000,000 for his efforts, all guaranteed at signing. Dalton will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 if he doesn't renew with the Panthers at any point during his time there.

After his contract with the Carolina Panthers, Dalton would have earned $110,627,794 in his NFL career. That's a decent amount for a second-round pick.

Andy Dalton's career stats

Three-time Pro Bowler Dalton has been a staple in the NFL since he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011. The Texas Christian University alum entered the NFL after a stellar college career. Dalton was a two-time MWC Offensive Player of the Year and two-time All-MWC team honoree coming out of college.

He has primarily impressed in his NFL career so far. He has a total NFL career stat line of 38,150 passing yards, 244 touchdowns, and 144 interceptions in 166 games (162 as a starter). He also has 1,465 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns off 468 rush attempts.

Dalton is a three-time Pro Bowler and holds numerous Cincinnati Bengals records. Such records include but aren't limited to most completions in a playoff game, most passing yards in a rookie season, and most passing touchdowns in a rookie season.

The 2023 NFL season is likely the beginning of the second part of his NFL career as a seasoned backup for the new crop of quarterbacks. It remains to be seen how Andy Dalton adjusts to the role as he enters his late 30s.

