What is Andy Reid's record off a bye? Exploring Chiefs HC's stunning numbers

Andy Reid always makes great use of the bye week. In his legendary career, he has been excellent when given an extra week to rest and to prepare. His teams always come out ready to play and they win far more often than they lose.

Over his illustrious NFL career, Reid is a stunning 28-4 off of a bye. That includes the playoffs, so if his team earns a first-round bye, it is almost a guarantee that they'll make the championship game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a bye week this week. They'll reconvene on Monday night as they look to continue their march for a postseason bye. If history is any indication, there's a strong chance they win tonight.

They face the Philadelphia Eagles, the team many of those aforementioned wins came from. Reid used to coach there and will face them tonight. They are also coming off of a bye, and interestingly enough, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is 3-0 coming off of a bye week, so it will be an interesting matchup.

Reid has his coaching work cut out for him this season, as the offense has struggled. With no consistency in the wide receiver room and an up-and-down Travis Kelce, things have not come as smoothly as they have in the Reid era before.

Kansas City Chiefs Training Session

What is Andy Reid's salary with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Per multiple reports, Reid's salary in Kansas City clocks in at $12 million a year.

Reid is, rightfully, among the league's highest-paid coaches. Bill Belichick currently tops the list with an annual salary of $20 million, followed by Sean Payton ($18 million), Pete Carroll ($15 million), Sean McVay ($14 million) and Mike Tomlin ($12.5 million).

As of 2023, Reid's net worth stands at a cool $30 million.

Eagles vs Chiefs history: Which team has the upper hand heading into Week 11 MNF?

All-time, these two teams have matched up 10 times, according to Champs or Chumps. That includes the postseason, as these two teams have only met once there. The Kansas City Chiefs have defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in six out of those 10 matchups.

The most recent victory came in last year's Super Bowl, with Patrick Mahomes' team edging out their opponents by a single field goal. This game marks a rematch and a potential Super Bowl matchup this year, as the two teams have just three losses combined.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs win again?

The Chiefs look a little worse than they did last year. Their offense isn't as dynamic with the wide receivers struggling with consistency. On the other side, the Eagles have thus far looked like the best team in the NFL.

This should be a good Monday night matchup, and despite the historical record, the Eagles might have the advantage here. Oddsmakers disagree, though, as Philly is not favored for the first time all season.