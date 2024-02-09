Andy Reid replacements: 3 candidates Chiefs should target if 2x Super Bowl-winning HC retires

Andy Reid’s hiring in 2013 helped the Kansas City Chiefs become a dynasty. In 11 seasons with the AFC West franchise, the team has missed the playoffs only once and never had a losing record. His coaching prowess will have the Chiefs playing in their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons.

However, while the Chiefs have an opportunity to hoist their fourth Lombardi Trophy, multiple reports reveal that Reid could retire from coaching after Super Bowl 58. If he does, it will end his 24-season stint as head coach for the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

As always in football, someone must rise to the challenge when someone steps down. If the 2023 season will be the one-time Associated Press Coach of the Year’s swansong, the Chiefs must have a succession plan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He will be a tough act to follow, putting immense pressure on whoever will take over. However, these three coaches have the track record and expertise to maintain the team’s winning tradition.

#3 Eric Bieniemy follows his mentor’s footsteps

What a way for Eric Bieniemy to earn vindication. The Washington Commanders fired him after hiring Kliff Kingsbury, making him free to accept a coaching gig elsewhere, especially with Kansas City.

The Chiefs have something special going on with a talented offense and a solid defense. However, it might be best to hire Andy Reid’s replacement internally or from the pool of coaches who had coached with him in Kansas City.

Bieniemy fits the bill because he was the team’s running backs coach for five seasons before being named offensive coordinator in 2018. Hiring him could make Isiah Pacheco an elite backfield option. His familiarity with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce could sustain their excellence after Reid.

#2 Matt Nagy to get another head coaching chance after Andy Reid

Nagy took over from Bieniemy when the latter joined the Commanders as offensive coordinator. If the Chiefs want to maintain Andy Reid’s philosophy within the building, hiring a guy who has worked with him for two seasons can help retain their dedication to winning.

Nagy was Patrick Mahomes’ position coach before getting promoted to OC. Likewise, he had a decent record as Chicago Bears head coach for four seasons, leading the squad to two playoff stints. If the Chiefs don’t want to mess up their dynasty, they can elevate Nagy and don’t skip a beat.

#1 Ben Johnson can boost Kansas City’s struggling offense

While the Chiefs are one victory away from becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champions, their offense was sluggish at times. Their scoring average dropped from 29.2 points per game last season to 21.8 this year.

Conversely, Johnson is the mastermind of the Detroit Lions offense, which finished third in total yards (394.8) and fifth in points (27.1) per game this season. Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow, Sam LaPorta, and Amon-Ra St. Brown became All-Pro under his guidance.

While Johnson decided to stay with Detroit after considering the Commanders’ head coaching post, the Chiefs’ opening will be hard to pass up if they offer it to him after Andy Reid’s retirement. He has everything he needs to make his scheme work.