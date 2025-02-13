Andy Reid replacements: 3 coaches who can take over Chiefs HC post-Super Bowl 59 loss

Andy Reid is already one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history, despite his Kansas City Chiefs getting blown out in Super Bowl LIX. They were unable to overcome the Philadelphia Eagles on their quest to become the first team ever to three-peat, but Reid still has three rings and the second-most playoff wins of all-time, trailing only Bill Belichick.

It's unclear how much longer he will continue to coach, so the Chiefs should probably start coming up with a backup plan just in case he decides to retire this year. Here are three logical replacements for the legendary coach.

Andy Reid replacements as Chiefs HC amid retirement rumors

#1 - Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy is probably the most logical choice to eventually replace Andy Reid when he inevitably retires at some point. He is the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator but has previous head coaching experience. He led the Chicago Bears to the NFL playoffs in the 2018 season and won the Coach of the Year award.

Despite his mixed results overall with the Bears, Nagy's familiarity with the Chiefs offense and his success make him one of the front-runners to replace Reid eventually.

#2 - Steve Spagnuolo

Steve Spagnuolo is the Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator and has previous head coaching experience. The problem is that he failed miserably in the position with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. He totaled just a 12-44 record across four seasons but has followed that up with massive success in his current role.

He has helped to transform the Chiefs defense into one of the best in the league while being one of the most respected coordinators in the NFL. If he were ever to get another shot at being head coach, Kansas City would be the most logical place for him to do so as Andy Reid's potential successor.

#3 - Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick has been connected to many head coaching rumors over the past two years since departing the New England Patriots. He instead chose to take the same position with the North Carolina Tar Heels in college football, but an eventual return to the NFL is not out of the question.

The legendary head coach is nearing the all-time record of career wins and is within striking distance of Don Shula. Potentially, teaming up with Patrick Mahomes would give him an excellent chance of surpassing Shula and setting yet another NFL record.

