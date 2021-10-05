Is Josh Gordon playing in Week 5 vs. Bills? Andy Reid reveals WR's status

Josh Gordon has faced a long and self-reflecting road down his path back to the NFL. Once seen as savior of the Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver went from the highs of being voted first-team All-Pro player in 2013, to being suspended from the game six times in all.

The former University of Baylor standout was recently reinstated into the league by Commissioner Roger Goodell. Once that happened, head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs signed Gordon to their practice squad on September 28, 2021.

In week five, on Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs have a huge battle with the Buffalo Bills in a battle of AFC Super Bowl contenders. In a game of this magnitude, will Andy Reid play Josh Gordon, although he just recently joined the team?

Will Josh Gordon suit up Sunday?

From NFL Now: #Chiefs coach Andy Reid says WR Josh Gordon could play this week.

NFL writer Ian Rapoport has reported that Andy Reid has said that Josh Gordon could play this week. The Kansas City Chiefs coaches want to first ensure that Gordon is up to speed with the playbook.

Josh Gordon has always been seen as a physical specimen in the mold of former Hall of Fame wide receivers such as Randy Moss and Calvin Johnson. At 6'3" and 225 pounds, Josh Gordon entered the league in 2012, running a blazing 4.3, 40-yard dash.

In his second season with the Cleveland Browns, Gordon had 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and nine receiving touchdowns, which were good for first-team All-Pro honors. However, Josh Gordon never had any problems on the field.

Josh Gordon's off-the-field struggles

Gordon was suspended for the first two games of his 2013 All-Pro season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. This was just the start of a downward spiral for Gordon's NFL and, more importantly, personal career.

Ultimately, Gordon was suspended a total of six times in his NFL career. Each suspension was for violating the substance abuse policy.

The Chiefs will be hoping that Gordon can get his personal affairs in order and also that they can get the most out of him on the field.

If Gordon sees snaps for the Chiefs, it could be curtains for opposing teams. Now at 30 years old, Kansas City fans are hoping that Gordon is even a fraction of his former self.

With All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and All-Pro receiver, Tyreek Hill as the Chiefs' go-to guys, the addition of Josh Gordon could be the push that gets them back to the Super Bowl.

