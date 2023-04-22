Anquan Boldin had a career worthy of a place in Pro Football Hall of Fame

How many players have won both a national championship and a Super Bowl? Not many. One of those rare players is NFL legend Anquan Boldin. The 14-year veteran was one of the best players at his position for a long time. He was as consistent a starting wide receiver as you could find in the NFL.

The former Cardinal, 49er, Raven, and Lion retired in 2017 after a stellar record in NFL. 2023 was the first year that Boldin was eligible to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He missed out on induction though. Here is why he should be inducted into Canton next year:

Anquan Boldin's stellar numbers

Anquan Boldin was always a steady presence on the field. According to Pro Football Reference, the former Florida State star recorded 80+ receptions in seven career years.

As a rookie in 2003, Boldin recorded 101 receptions en route to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. His NFL career got off to a blistering start. His 157 receptions are the most through the first 26 games of any receiver ever.

Boldin also had 1,000 receiving yards in each of those seasons where he caught at least 80 passes. Boldin's career 82 touchdown receptions rank better than the likes of Hall of Fame receivers Harold Carmichael, Fred Biletnikoff, and James Lofton.

The 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year was one of the most outstanding players at his position over the last two decades.

Pro Bowl star

Along with winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens (XLVII), Boldin was named to three Pro Bowl teams. All three came with the Arizona Cardinals (2003, 2006, 2008).

Judging by his seven career years with 1,000 yards, he probably should have been voted to more Pro Bowls. In his prime, he was that good. In his prime, very few defenders could stop him.

Anquan Boldin did everything in his NFL career that young players growing up dream about. Super Bowl winner, Pro Bowl wide receiver, community leader, etc. are all the titles that Boldin can claim.

He is everything that the NFL wants in its players. He exemplifies all the great traits that made people want to root for him and whatever team he was on.

Boldin belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That is the absolute truth. His production says it all, as does who he is as a person out in the community. Put the legend in Canton, Ohio, where he belongs forever.

