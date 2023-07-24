Anthony Richardson contract: How much guaranteed money will Colts QB make?

On Sunday, Anthony Richardson agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts on his rookie deal.

The quarterback has reportedly signed a four-year deal worth a whopping $33.99 million. Richardson is set to earn a massive $21.72 million signing bonus, which is guaranteed money, that will be paid upfront.

It is believed that the signal-caller is getting a customary four-year deal that includes a fifth-year team option.

The Colts selected Anthony Richardson as the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It appears that the Indianapolis-based franchise is putting its faith in the 21-year-old, who could be in line to start in Week 1 of the upcoming season.

Anthony Richardson's stats in the 2022 College Football season

Anthony Richardson in action for the Florida Gators

Anthony Richardson racked up a whopping 2,549 yards and 17 passing touchdowns on 176 passes for the Florida Gators in 2022. He also added 654 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Richardson's dual threat made him one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in college football last season. Now, it will be interesting to see how he fares in the big league.

Indianapolis Colts schedule for 2023 NFL season

Here's a look at the full schedule of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL campaign:

Week 1: vs. Jaguars on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 10)

Week 2: at Texans on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 17)

Week 3: at Ravens on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 24)

Week 4: vs. Rams on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 1)

Week 5: vs. Titans on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 8)

Week 6: at Jaguars on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 15)

Week 7: vs. Browns on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 22)

Week 8: vs. Saints on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 29)

Week 9: at Panthers on CBS at 4:05 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 5)

Week 10: vs. Patriots on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 12)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: vs. Buccaneers on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 26)

Week 13: at Titans on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 3)

Week 14: at Bengals on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 10)

Week 15: vs. Steelers: TBD

Week 16: at Falcons on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 24)

Week 17: vs. Raiders on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 31)

Week 18: vs. Texans: TBD

