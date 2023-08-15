Anthony Richardson looks to be the next franchise quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts as the team took him fourth overall in this year's draft. This came after Richardson impressed with his athleticism while at the University of Florida.

Now, fans have another reason to love the rookie, as the quarterback released a rap video that has now gone viral.

Fans took to Twitter to share how impressed with his rap skills:

However, there's a handful of fans that want Richardson to focus on being a quarterback and not on rapping:

Anthony Richardson raps under the name GVO, which stands for Gainsville's Own. The Gainsville native stayed in the city to play college football for the Gators, but Richardson didn't see much action initially.

However, the quarterback became the Gators' starter in his junior season. He made the most of that opportunity as threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns.

His draft stock took off after a stellar performance at the NFL combine. Since 2000, he ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.43 seconds) among quarterbacks.

Also, Richardson had a 40.5-inch vertical leap and a 10 3/4 feet broad jump. This led to the Indianapolis Colts taking him, making him the third quarterback taken by the franchise in the top five since 1998.

Where does Anthony Richardson sit on the Colts QB depth chart?

The rookie signal-caller is the backup to Gardner Minshew II, whom the Colts signed this offseason. There's still a chance that Anthony Richardson could overtake Minshew II as the preseason is underway.

He made his debut against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 67 yards and an interception in a couple of drives.

Head coach Shane Steichen has yet to name a starter for the team's regular season home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We'll see if the former Gators can play his way up the depth chart.