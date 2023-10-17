Anthony Richardson Injury Update: Latest on Colts QB for Fantasy Football

Bad news for the Indianapolis Colts and fantasy backers: Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson may be done for a good amount of time.

The No. 4 pick of the 2023 NFL draft had been touted as the franchise's savior after years of struggling to find its identity in the wake of Andrew Luck's shock retirement. He had been decent in this regard, throwing for three touchdowns against an interception in the four games he played and rushing for four touchdowns.

But now, Richardson has to go to rest early in the season thanks to a shoulder injury.

Anthony Richardson's injury update

Anthony Richardson v the Tennessee Titans

On Monday, Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN's Stephen Holder that Richardson could undergo surgery, at worst putting him out of commission:

"There's debate going, but it's probably going to lead toward surgery in the next week or so. We're just trying to figure out exactly how and when and what we want to do and what Anthony wants to do.

"The most likelihood is he's probably going to be gone for the year. I mean, it's not definite but [he] probably misses this year and we're going to have to contend with that factor."

What happened to Anthony Richardson?

Anthony Richardson being attended to after taking a hit

The injury Anthony Richardson sustained came in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. During the second quarter of the game, he was tackled by linebacker Harold Landry III, losing movement in his right arm as a result.

Gardner Minshew subbed in and did not throw any touchdowns, but the Colts still won 23-16 thanks to two fourth-quarter field goals by Matt Gay.

Richardson was found to have sprained his AC joint. X-rays showed no further significant damage, but he was put on IR as a precaution.

When will Anthony Richardson return?

Anthony Richardson rushing vs the Los Angeles Rams

Being on IR would take four games, or approximately a month or even two out of Anthony Richardson. He already began this stint in Week 6, when the Indianapolis Colts lost 20-37 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, extending their winless drought in Duvall County to nine games.

But if Jim Irsay's words are any indication, the Colts would rather shut down Richardson and allow him to heal fully for an all-out 2024 campaign. With Minshew and Sam Ehlinger under center, the team's fantasy backers would be wise to write off 2023.