Anthony Richardson injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Colts QB in 2025?

Anthony Richardson picked up a finger injury early in the Indinapolis Colts' preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. The quarterback exited the game and was replaced by Daniel Jones in the first quarter.

However, there are some concerns about when Richardson will return to action after dislocating the pinky finger in his right hand. Moreover, some fantasy managers are also eager to learn if Richardson will be available for the start of the 2025 regular season.

Should fantasy managers be concerned about Colts QB Anthony Richardson?

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson - Source: Imagn

As things stand, fans should not be too concerned about Anthony Richardson's injury. Indy coach Shane Steichen said that the QB was day-to-day after Thursday's game.

Steichen also confirmed that the medics popped Richardson's pinky finger back in place.

"He's doing all right," Steichen said. "It's a dislocation. They popped it back in. Let's see how it goes."

Richardson also spoke to reporters about his injury after the Colts' 24-16 loss to the Ravens.

“You know, it was weird,” Richardson said. “He hit me, then I was trying to make sure I had the ball. I just looked down, I see my finger in a different direction. I’m like, maybe I’m tripping. I looked at it again, and it was definitely like that. So I’m like, I need to get this thing popped back in place and I’m good.”

Richardson's injury took place when Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo was left unblocked on a passing play before he drilled the Indy QB for a sack.

The Colts will take on the Green Bay Packers in their second preseason game on Aug. 16, before locking horns with the Cincinnati Bengals in their third preseason game on Aug. 23.

Indy will begin its regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 7. However, the Colts are yet to provide an exact return date for Richardson.

