Anthony Richardson landing spots: 5 teams that could trade for Colts QB after Daniel Jones’ arrival

After battling it out with Joe Flacco in the 2024 NFL season, Anthony Richardson is getting new competition for the 2025 campaign. The Indianapolis Colts signed Daniel Jones on a one-year deal, raising many eyebrows around the league.

Some think this might be the beginning of the end of Richardson's tenure in Indianapolis. If the Colts ever engage in trade talks regarding the young playmaker, here are five squads that might be interested in landing the young quarterback.

5 teams that could trade for Anthony Richardson

#5 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins struggled when Tua Tagovailoa missed several weeks in 2024. Richardson could be a mid-term solution for Mike McDaniel's offense, but the Dolphins aren't actively looking to add a new quarterback.

#4 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers, but they could change their mind if the four-time NFL MVP keeps extending his waiting time. Anthony Richardson isn't as experienced as Rodgers, but he could bring a different spark to that offense, more so after they signed Deebo Samuel.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

After sustaining a season-ending injury last campaign, Dak Prescott enters the 2025 season as a question mark. Anthony Richardson could be the response to some of those questions, but it might be a little too soon to think about it.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks just signed the quarterback of their future in Sam Darnold, but if he regresses and plays the same way he played during his Jets stint, Anthony Richardson could be an intriguing option to take over and try to lead the Seahawks to the postseason.

#1 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but they have other early second-round picks that could be used to land Anthony Richardson. It would be odd to see a team trading within its division, but if the Colts feel the Titans offer a good return, Richardson could have a new home soon.

They don't have a quarterback at this moment and it's unclear whether they will draft one this season or wait another year to see if they land a franchise-altering playmaker.

After having two veterans on the roster in back-to-back seasons, Richardson could make a surprising decision and request a trade from Indianapolis. It might look complex, but there would be a market for the young quarterback.

