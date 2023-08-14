Anthony Richardson played his first NFL game on Saturday as the Indianapolis Colts started their preseason against the Buffalo Bills. The growing pains were something expected, but the rookie quarterback excelled and flashed his immense potential for a whole quarter.

With his potential ability and his playing style, he makes up for an excellent character to play in Madden 24 as well. While playing with the three first-round quarterbacks from the 2023 NFL Draft through EA Creator Network, YouTuber KayKayES was thrilled about the partnership between Richardson and wide receiver Michael Pittman:

“The Anthony Richardson-Michael Pittman Jr. combo is gonna be lethal. Anthony Richardson is the absolute truth. Granted, he's a rookie, [but he] played amazing. 346 yards, three touchdowns, 60% of completions, we couldn't really get running, obviously we had our incompletions, but that's kind of what I expect from a rookie. He had some insane throws, across the body, deep balls, and showed the flash that he'll have in real life too.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How much is Anthony Richardson similar to Cam Newton? Comparing the two quarterbacks

The two former Florida quarterbacks are similar in many areas. While athleticism is the first one that comes to mind, their play style and the fact that both played for Florida (although Cam Newton transferred to Auburn later in his college career) provide an interesting comparison.

Having a good athletic profile can cut you a lot of flack in the league, especially as it relates to things such as completing passes in short windows or escaping the pocket to get yards on the move. These are two things that Newton was excellent at, and the Indianapolis Colts star can become a great quarterback with the same playing style.

It remains to be seen who's going to emerge as QB1 for the Colts, but it's clear that Richardson is making for an excellent battle. He has way more potential than Gardner Minshew, and considering how much he needs reps, perhaps the team would benefit more by giving him the starting job earlier.

Whatever happens until Week 1, one thing is clear: the Colts found a very good player to build upon.