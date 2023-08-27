Anthony Schwartz landing spots: 3 teams that should sign WR following Browns release

This part of the NFL preseason is brutal as teams cut their rosters from 90 down to 53. Anthony Schwartz, formerly of the Cleveland Browns, has not made the cut.

With all preseason games now done, attention turns to players which won't make the final 53-man roster, and now, Schwartz is looking for a new home. But who should pick up the former third-round pick?

During the preseason, Schwartz only caught five passes for 40 yards, so it isn't exactly much to go on for the 31 other teams. However, we will have a look at which teams could do with his services.

#3 - Arizona Cardinals

Arizona is going through a transition phase right now, and with no Kyler Murray, a chance to grab a low-risk player who has the potential to become a viable starter is maybe something the organization could look at.

With Zach Pascal and Marquise Brown the headliners, adding another body to the receiver room at low cost might be beneficial.

#2 - Indianapolis Colts

With the Jonathan Taylor trade saga dominating the headlines, maybe adding another young receiver to help Anthony Richardson is worth it.

With two years of experience under his belt, Anthony Schwartz could be used both as a receiver and maybe even on special teams. He might find it hard to get on the field given all the reciever options, so maybe a job on special teams could be worth it.

#1 - Los Angeles Rams

The Rams could do with a speed burner like Anthony Schwartz, and given the state of the team, he might find some decent opportunities in Sean McVay's team.

With only Cooper Kupp as the only recognized "star", others in Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson need to pick up the slack.

With Schwartz, his speed could prove useful to Matthew Stafford as he could be seen as a deep threat, but it will come to down to whether if L.A. wants to add another unknown quantity to its roster.

