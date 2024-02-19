Antoine Winfield Jr. landing spots: 5 best destinations for star safety in free agency

Antoine Winfield Jr. has become one of the best safeties in the NFL in just four years.

Drafted 46th out of Minnesota in 2020 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he won a Super Bowl as a rookie before breaking out as a Pro Bowler as a sophomore. But his best performance came in 2023, co-leading the league in forced fumbles (six) and also setting career-highs in tackles, interceptions, pass deflections, sacks and fumble recoveries.

However, like his fellow post-first round draftees, Winfield will be a free agent. In an ideal world, the Buccaneers should keep him, but if he decides to test the free market, the following teams represent the best fit:

Five best likely destinations for Antoine Winfield Jr.

5) Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers have one of the most promising offenses in the NFL at the moment.

Quarterback Jordan Love is entering his contract year with a stacked offensive corps bannered by veteran running back Aaron Jones and promising wideouts Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins anchors an offensive line that enables all the energetic play befitting their youth.

However, on the other side of the ball, Jaire Alexander may want help from general manager Brian Gutekunst, as he's facing a shortage of defensive backs. With Rasul Douglas a Buffalo Bill and Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens soon to become free agents, he faces a dearth of backfield partners. Winfield could be that guy.

4) Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

Marcus Epps, entering a contract year, is looking to prove that he has the potential to be the star safety of the Las Vegas Raiders. But it does not mean that new general manager Tom Telesco should scrimp on finding help for him.

If one looks at Antione Winfield Jr.'s portfolio, his playoff appearances and runs stand out. His winning mentality may be what the Silver-and-Black needs to return to contention.

3) Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v New York Giants

With Eddie Jackson gone, the Chicago Bears need more safeties. Jaquan Brisker and Elijah Hicks have promise, no doubt.

However, in a potential transitional era, they need someone who can contribute immediately and provide a winning mentality. Antoine Winfield Jr. has those things aplenty, which he can use to elevate the team from the dregs of the NFC.

2) Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Introduce Dan Quinn As New Head Coach During Press Conference

Dan Quinn is, without a doubt, a defensive mind. He played defensive lineman in his youth, helped mold the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom secondary and turned the Dallas Cowboys into the league's takeaway kings.

Now the coach of the rebuilding Washington Commanders, he may look to upgrade the secondary, aming other things. The team has many cornerbacks under contract but not enough safeties. Putting Antoine Winfield Jr. at that position would rectify that.

1) Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens

Like the Packers, the Los Angeles Rams have a strong offense. Matthew Stafford has Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua to feed. Meanwhile, with Tyler Higbee out with an ACL tear, Davis Allen looks to be the tight end of the future.

On the defensive side, the Rams still have the dominant DT Aaron Donald. Kobir Turner and linebackers Ernest Jones and Byron Young have also emerged as potential cornerstones.

However, the secondary is a bit of a work in progress, especially with Ahkello Witherspoon now a free agent. Winfield could be the star that area needs.