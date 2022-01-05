"Selfish, no honor in quitting" - Antonio Brown's brother blasts him staging shocking walkout against Jets

Some would argue that Antonio Brown's walkout during the Buccaneers-Jets game was the story of the weekend, despite massive playoff revelations as teams were eliminated and others clinched.

Those watching NFL Redzone over the weekend will likely remember the walkout more than anything else from the slate of games. Antonio's younger brother, Desmond, would likely attest to that.

Desmond Brown offers theories on brother storming out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Desmond, a 31-year-old former college football running back, commented on why he believes his older brother threw down his pads in disgust and jogged out the door. Speaking to the Daily Caller, Antonio's brother said the reason was likely to be something about money.

“Because he wanted to get those incentives and realized it wasn’t going to happen.”

The ex-Steeler was in line to make $333,000 more if he were to earn either 11 more receptions, 281 yards, or three more touchdowns.

After a slow start against the New York Jets, catching three passes for 26 yards, this frustration is what may have set his brother over the edge.

However, he didn't give his brother a pass for his actions.

“A real selfish move to leave in the middle of the game like that though,” Brown said. "There’s no honor in quitting.”

According to Spotrac, number 81 was only expected to make about $3 million. Those incentives would have bolstered his final earnings by roughly 33 percent.

So when it became clear that it likely wasn't going to happen, Antonio may have decided he had enough. However, his brother offered a second theory.

Essentially, the brother speculated that something may have "happened in the locker room." He noted that his brother had posted on Twitter, calling himself a "Super Gremlin."

The reference points to the name of a new song by rapper Kodak Black. Antonio's brother described why the reference matters.

“[Super Gremlin] is a rapper that’s from Florida near from where we’re from. It’s a song about being betrayed by people that was close to you.”

Who betrayed the wide receiver? Why isn't the ex-Steeler clearly explaining why he left the game that day?

Why is the ex-Buccaneer being so cryptic? NFL fans, the media, and potential future employers would love to know.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Antonio Brown update below:

Antonio's friends were worried about the pain he was experiencing so they encouraged him to see a top surgeon outside the Bucs' organization. That visit and an MRI confirm his serious pain and that story is developing... Antonio Brown update below:Antonio's friends were worried about the pain he was experiencing so they encouraged him to see a top surgeon outside the Bucs' organization. That visit and an MRI confirm his serious pain and that story is developing...

The once-great player's contract ends at the end of this season. The soon-to-be 34 year old wide receiver will be a free agent.

Some expect him to still have job options in 2022, while others maintain that this was his last act in the NFL. The conversation between the two parties will continue into the offseason.

