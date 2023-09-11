Russell Wilson is in his second season with the Denver Broncos as they opened the season against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Denver came up short against their rivals as Las Vegas won by a score of 17 to 16 at home.

The loss conjured up more talk about Wilson and his play, something that was an issue last season. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown spoke about the Broncos quarterback on the 'It Is What It Is' podcast.

Brown stated that Wilson is not equipped to play in the league today and is no longer dangerous anymore.

"Russell is not dangerous no more. They've got to face it. He's not dangerous. He don't fear nobody. They finally see that he's not a tall quarterback. You know what he be short at the quarterback position. They don't want to say they low quarterbacks."

Brown added:

"You know, Russell was a low guy. I mean, he did a good job for a long time making it work. But it's a new day and age with the game and he's not dominating the game."

Wilson didn't have a bad game against the Raiders in Week 1, throwing for 177 yards on 27 of 34 passing. He also had two touchdowns in the loss. Sean Payton was hired this offseason to help Russell Wilson turn it around.

However, game one under Payton saw the Broncos get 260 yards of total offense and 10 penalties. Going back to last season, Denver's offense has scored under 20 points for the 12th time.

Could Russell Wilson and the Broncos use Antonio Brown this season?

One explanation for why Russell Wilson could be playing this way is the lack of weapons at the wide receiver position.

Star wideout Jerry Jeudy didn't play in the game due to a hamstring injury. Denver lost receiver Tim Patrick for the season to a torn right ACL in training camp.

Antonio Brown last played in the NFL in the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being cut by the team. The 35-year-old has seven 1,100-yard receiving seasons in his 12 seasons in the NFL.

We'll see if the former seven-time Pro Bowler gets a chance to play Russell Wilson or someone else in the league this season.