Antonio Brown got jumped in attempted robbery involving gun scuffle during Adin Ross' live stream

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has frequently made news headlines for his controversial remarks on the Internet since his pro football career ended. However, things got a little more serious this time.
Footage recorded by witnesses showed the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver involved in a fight with other individuals outside streamer Adin Ross's "Brandrisk" boxing show in Miami on Friday.
In a number of videos that have now gone viral on social media, Brown can be seen fighting after someone attempted to jump him and steal a massive chain off his neck. Security guards attempted to diffuse the altercation as it broke out.
But things had already gotten out of hand as Brown allegedly pulled out a gun and shot it into the air. All this happened before Brown joined Adin Ross's stream. The popular Kick streamer even reacted to a clip of the incident as he was streaming.
Antonio Brown allegedly hit one of the security people, who was attempting to help him and trying to dissolve the altercation.
Nothing can be reported with clarity untill further information is released. But it's clear that AB is currently in some murky waters.
During his NFL career from 2010 to 2021, Brown was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and to the First-Team All-Pro four times. He was considered one of the most explosive pass-catchers of his time. He has also been the league leader in catches, yards, and scores.
Antonio Brown was allegedly arrested after the shooting event
Law authorities reportedly arrived, and took Antonio Brown in shortly after the Miami brawl. The 36-year-old former NFL player, however, has since denied reports that he was arrested, claiming that he was detained by law enforcement and released after he told his story.
On Adin Ross' livestream, Brown also made light of the incident, stating that he had trouble recalling the details of the fight since his "CTE made him black out.”
"CTE got me blacked out," Brown said, which made those around him inside the studio laugh.
AB has long been associated with CTE due to multiple head injuries sustained during his NFL career. But it's not certain if he had really blacked out on this occasion.
During his career, Brown played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and Pittsburgh Steelers, recording 928 receptions for 12,291 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns. He also added five return touchdowns from 2,934 return yards.
