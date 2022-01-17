"It's coming soon" - Antonio Brown drops massive hint on Kanye West music link-up

Antonio Brown has indicated he is working on new music with 22-time Grammy-winning artist Kanye West and is close to being released.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Brown confirmed he worked with Kanye on a project after the former NFL wide receiver recently turned his attention to making music.

"We got something brewing. We got alot of stuff working. It's coming soon".

In the full interview, Brown discusses a whole host of topics, including working on new music with Kanye, hanging out with Madonna and his relationship with Tom Brady.

The Super Bowl LV champion has been in the headlines recently after leaving mid-game during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets game on January 2 following a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians.

During the game, he was seen removing his uniform, throwing it into the crowd, then exiting the field as he waved to the fans.

Shortly after the incident, he released a single titled 'Pit Not The Palace' after being cut by the Bucs due to his actions.

Super Bowl LV

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the Pro Bowl wide receiver stated he and Brady were true friends and the Bucs quarterback had been there for him when other people weren't.

"I love Tom. That's my guy. Don't get it twisted. A lot of words were taken out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don't get it twisted with about nothing with Tom Brady."

He's a G.O.A.T. Great player. Great teammate."

He was clarifying comments he made himself when making an appearance on The Full Send Podcast, where he spoke about Brady's motivation for befriending him as well as his contract situation compared with Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski.

It has clearly been a difficult period for Brown after being released from a playoff-bound team looking to repeat their Super Bowl win from last year.

He makes no secret that he would like to continue playing in the NFL and is seen later in the video stating that once he's healthy, he will be ready to go and that everyone is a work in progress.

