Antonio Brown isn't part of the NFL camaraderie anymore, with the former wide receiver flaming out his career due to his actions on and off the field. Outside league circles, though, he continues to be present in the media due to his personality - and of course, he likes being the center of attention.

In his most recent public appearance, Antonio Brown decided that it was time to make fun of Aaron Rodgers publicly, as the New York Jets spoke about some of his therapy methods in helping his body recover from injuries such as the one he suffered against the Buffalo Bills that ended his season prematurely.

And Brown, who's not exactly a guy with the healthiest mind in the world, said that Rodgers' mental health might be affected, considering his recovery ideas involving dolphins:

The dolphins don't make you calm. There's no audience for the dolphins. They probably whistle. See? That's why Aaron Rodgers has weak legs. He can't get his legs up. He listens to dolphins making out and shit. I told you, he's going to New York, and then they go to MetLife, man, they Brett Favre, they send the news, they... listen [to] dolphins making out. It's therapy now? This is mental health right here. This is 'wow'.

What is Antonio Brown doing now?

It's unclear what are Antonio Brown's current steps following his Albany Empire franchise being folded by the National Arena League after a series of missed payments.

The former NFL wide receiver dominated the last decade with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also had a short stint with the New England Patriots, but it didn't last long due to accusations of sexual assault on his part - he also spent the 2019 offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders.

His career in the NFL ended in 2021. That year, he was initially suspended by the NFL after misrepresenting his vaccination status; after suffering a slew of minor injuries, he created the most bizarre scene of the season, taking off his jersey and his shoulder pads on the sideline before running off the field midgame in a Week 17 win against the New York Jets. Released by the Buccaneers shortly after, he was never signed again.