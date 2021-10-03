Is Antonio Brown playing tonight vs. Patriots in Week 4?

Last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown missed the game vs. the Los Angeles Rams, which many people billed as a preview of the NFC championship game. The former All-Pro receiver was out on the reserve/COVID-19 list as he tested positive during the week of the game.

The Buccaneers have another huge matchup this week as Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returns to Foxborough to lead his new team against his former team, the New England Patriots.

Antonio Brown's dynamic playmaking skills may have been sorely missed in last week's game vs. the Rams. The all-important question that remains is this: will Antonio Brown play on Sunday Night Football against the Patriots?

Will Antonio Brown be available for game against Patriots?

The news came down on Wednesday from head coach Bruce Arians about Antonio Brown's playing status.

Per Bruce Arians:

"He'll be back tomorrow no matter what. His 10 days are up so he'll be back tomorrow."

That means that for Sunday's matchup vs. the Patriots, Antonio Brown will be front and center in his typical slot position. The Buccaneers have the luxury of having three all-world receivers in Brown, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

They also have the services of longtime New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski currently leads the team with four touchdowns and has really exhibited a rapport with Tom Brady that is eerily reminiscent of their time together back in Foxborough.

What can Brown do for you?

During last week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Buccaneers were having a bit of trouble punching the ball into the endzone. Rob Gronkowski suffered a severe rib injury during that game, so it leads to the belief that Antonio Brown may have been able to make plays either on the boundary or in the middle of the field to help the team gain a victory.

In the Buccaneers' opening day victory vs. the Dallas Cowboys, Brown was nothing short of spectacular with five catches for 121 yards and one touchdown. His second game of the season only saw him haul in one catch for 17 yards but that was more of a "get right" game for Mike Evans, as he was left out of the fun during the week one victory (he had five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the week two win against the Atlanta Falcons).

If there's anything that everyone can trust in, it's the fact that Brown will be ready for action against the Patriots and he will always be ready to deliver.

