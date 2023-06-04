Antonio Callaway Net Worth: How much is the Cowboys WR worth in 2023?

Antonio Callaway grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons on Saturday when he got arrested in Miami. The Dallas Cowboys receiver was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay fines.

Callaway already had a warrant related to driving offenses when he was arrested. The incident marks yet another setback in the troubled career of the talented yet controversial wideout.

However, his financial condition isn't that hopeless. According to reports, Callaway has a net worth of $5 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune thanks to his NFL career.

Antonio Callaway's career earnings

As per Spotrac, Antonio Callaway has made $1,781,417 in NFL career earnings. He was given a $675,626 signing bonus when he joined the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

Across four years in the league, Callaway has made $1,037,884 in base salary and received $62,907 in incentives.

The player signed a reserve/future contract with the Dallas Cowboys on January 25, 2023. However, it remains to be seen whether his arrest will have an impact on his Cowboys deal.

Antonio Callaway's NFL stats and career

Antonio Callaway entered the NFL in 2018 when he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. The receiver played two seasons with the team before signing for the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers in the spring of 2020.

Callaway returned to the NFL when he signed with the Miami Dolphins for the 2020 season on a one-year deal. The wideout was part of the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys' practice squads in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Callaway has recorded 695 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 53 receptions across 25 career games in the NFL. However, he hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2020 and his last outing in the league was with the Dolphins.

The wideout has struggled to find himself on an active roster in the past few years. His arrest only makes things more complicated for the 2023 NFL season.

