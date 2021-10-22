Antonio Gibson injury: How long will Washington RB be out for?

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson has been dealing with a shin injury for at least three weeks.

During those weeks, he missed at least one practice but did not miss a game.

In the WFT's, 31-13, loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at FedExField in Greater Landover, MD, Gibson spent much of the game cycling in and out of the lineup, riding the stationary bike and getting treatment for his injured shin.

The injury got so much worse during the game that the team sidelined Gibson for good during the fourth quarter. After the clash, the running back underwent an MRI.

The WFT has still failed to announce the results of the exam.

The team officially listed Gibson as 'did not participate' (DNP) in practice during the first practice of the week, but that is not necessarily a negative sign. The running back missed the first practice in the last couple of weeks but was always ready to go on Sunday.

Today, as NBCSports Washington's JP Finlay reports, Gibson practiced. It is still unclear whether he had limited practice (LP) or full practice (FP), but the fact that he participated can only mean that the injury is not as severe as it seemed after the Chiefs game.

How much time will Gibson miss?

As of right now, it is unclear.

Head coach Ron Rivera may choose to sit Gibson against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI, to preserve the player, with the rest of the season in mind. Or the injury may be less severe than everyone thinks, which is corroborated by the MRI, and he will suit up and play normally on Sunday.

There is a third option that involves Gibson playing on Sunday, but with a reduced snap count.

If Gibson missed the second day of practice and taking into consideration that he missed the fourth quarter against the Chiefs and underwent an MRI, this would suggest that he aggravated his shin injury, and his presence in Sunday's game would be at significant risk.

But because the WFT failed to reveal the MRI results, and Gibson practiced today, even if in a limited capacity, his presence against the Packers will inevitably be confirmed, or not, only one hour before the game.

As of today, Gibson is the NFL version of Schrödinger's cat.

