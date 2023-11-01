Antonio Pierce net worth: How much is Raiders interim HC worth in 2023?

Following Josh McDaniels' dismissal on Tuesday, Antonio Pierce was named as the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Before joining Las Vegas as a linebackers coach in 2022, Pierce enjoyed an incredible nine years(2001-09) as an NFL linebacker.

Pierce has only been with the Raiders for a year and a half; prior to the 2022 season, he was named linebackers coach. His NFL career began in 2001 when he was signed by the Washington Redskins after going undrafted out of the University of Arizona.

As Antonio Pierce has risen to the role of an NFL head coach, how much has the former New York Giants player made till date?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Pierce's 2023 net worth to be $25 million. Although his playing career brought him the most of his income, the 45-year-old has also made a substantial sum of money coaching and through other business endeavors.

When Pierce was named head coach at Long Beach Poly High School in 2014, he gave coaching a go for the first time. After that, he became the linebackers coach at Arizona State(2018-19). He then held a number of positions, including assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, until Josh McDaniels gave him a chance to work with him in the NFL.

The former NFL player now has an excellent shot to become an NFL head coach. His first task will be to defeat his old team, the Giants when they face the Raiders in Week 9 at The Allegiant Stadium. Pierce will have the opportunity to create an impression from the outset with this matchup.

Did Antonio Pierce win the Super Bowl?

Yes, Pierce won Super Bowl XLII with the New York Giants.

Antonio Pierce played his first NFL season in 2001, but it wasn't until 2004 that he had a breakthrough campaign. He recorded 114 tackles, five passes defended, one sack and two interceptions during that season. He then signed with the Giants in 2005, where he contributed significantly.

Pierce made his first Pro Bowl selection(2006) in his second season with the Giants after recording a career-high 139 tackles.

Pierce had yet another amazing season in 2007 when the Giants advanced to the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots were the clear favorites going into that season's Super Bowl, but the Giants overcame them with a score of 17–14.

Antonio Pierce finished his playing career with 686 total tackles, nine sacks, and seven interceptions.