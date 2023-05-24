Archie Manning Net Worth: How much is Peyton Manning's father worth in 2023?

Archie Manning, the patriarch of the Manning football family, has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Manning is a retired NFL quarterback who played for the New Orleans Saints, Houston Oilers, and Minnesota Vikings during his thirteen-year NFL career.

He was a solid NFL QB and was selected for the Pro Bowl twice during his heyday. His name appears in the New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor, the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, and he is an inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame thanks to his remarkable college football career with Ole Miss.

Is Archie Manning the richest Manning family member?

No, Archie Manning is not the wealthiest member of the Manning family. Apart from being an excellent quarterback, Archie is the father of two of the greatest quarterbacks in Pro Football history. His sons, Peyton and Eli Manning, are Pro Football Hall of Famers.

In fact, it is Peyton Manning who has the highest net worth in the Manning family, with an estimated net worth of $250 million. Not all of his net worth was earned on the Gridiron, though, as his stellar career saw huge brands such as Reebok, Sony, Spring, DirecTV, Master Card, ESPN, and Gatorade endorse him.

Also ahead of Archie is his younger son Eli Manning. During his 16-year career, which ended with his retirement in 2020, he earned $252 million from the Giants, making him one of the highest-earning players in NFL history. The New York Giants legend has an estimated net worth of around $150 million.

Archie Manning's NFL Legacy

Archie Manning has an iron-clad NFL legacy, both as a player and the father of two of the finest to throw a football. In his decade-long NFL career, Archie threw over 125 touchdown passes, earning a reputation for his calmness in the pocket.

Furthermore, he inspired Eli and Peyton Manning to make the league and win two Super Bowls. Archie is the patriarch of the greatest football family dynasty in history, and there might be another on the way, as his grandson Arch Manning is turning heads in college football.

