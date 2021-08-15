Are the Baltimore Ravens contenders in the AFC North? Injuries and COVID-19 scares could impact their season

The AFC North was one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL last season, with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers making it to the playoffs.

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only team from the division to miss out on a playoff spot. But to their credit, they have improved their roster a lot this offseason and have closed the gap on their division rivals. The AFC North is poised to be the tightest in the NFL in 2021 as each team looks to land the top spot in the standings.

The Baltimore Ravens will always be a contender with Lamar Jackson as their quarterback, but that equation could change this season with COVID-19 and injury issues coming to the fore.

Baltimore Ravens' COVID-19 scare

It is not an overstatement that most teams depend on their quarterback to lead them to the Lombardi Trophy. If the quarterback is not firing on all cylinders, it's tough for any franchise to reach its full potential.

The good news for the Baltimore Ravens is that they have an elite quarterback in Lamar Jackson. The bad news is that he has got COVID-19 twice and refuses to get vaccinated.

Lamar Jackson has admitted that he feels tired after his second bout with COVID-19 and has to sleep more to recharge. This lethargy can be around for a long time for those who have suffered from COVID-19.

The Baltimore Ravens will be hoping Lamar Jackson shakes off this lethargy to lead the team on the field again.

Baltimore Ravens injury issues

If the COVID-19 situation wasn't bad enough, the Baltimore Ravens have now been stung by the injury bug.

Their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Rashod Bateman, suffered a groin injury earlier this week. As he hobbled off the field, he looked in a lot of pain. Now, their worst fears have been confirmed as he is set to undergo surgery. He is expected to miss the team's entire preseason campaign and multiple regular-season games.

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh said first-round pick Rashod Bateman will miss “a number of weeks” with the groin injury that he suffered at Tuesday’s practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2021

As a rookie wide receiver, Rashod Bateman needs reps to get in tune with Lamar Jackson. Without reps, that intuitive feeling where the quarterback knows where the receiver will be en route and the receiver knows where the ball will be without looking back does not develop.

To win in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens needed to improve their passing game this offseason. With their first-round receiver injured and quarterback fighting COVID-19 aftereffects, the Baltimore Ravens suddenly look more like pretenders than contenders in the AFC North.

