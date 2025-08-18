Are Bengals playing their starters tonight vs. Commanders? Exploring Cincinnati's plan for Week 2 preseason clash

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing the Washington Commanders in their second game of the preseason on Monday. The Bengals lost their first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.Bengals coach Zac Taylor opted to play his starters against the Eagles. Let's see whether the Bengals' starters will face off against the Commanders in tonight's game.Are the Bengals playing their starters tonight?Yes, the Cincinnati Bengals are playing their starters tonight against the Commanders. Zac Taylor intends to give every non-injured starter some time on the Gridiron ahead of the regular season.According to Cincinnati.com, Taylor said his starters will play a quarter tonight. The report adds that it's likely going to be the last time Joe Burrow and Co. takes the Gridiron before the regular season starts.Tight end Noah Fant and cornerback Dax Hill are set to make their debuts on Monday. However, Cordell Volson, Mike Gesicki, Geno Stone and Myles Murphy will miss tonight's game because of injuries. Jermaine Burton and DJ Turner are questionable for the game.Bengals open to trade offers for star defensive endOne player that's certainly going to miss tonight's game is Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson is currently holding out ahead of the 2025 regular season as he requests a new and improved contract.According to Yahoo Sports, the Bengals are now listening to trade offers for the perennial Pro Bowler. Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade in March, and now there's a decent possibility that the Bengals could part ways with their sack leader ahead of the upcoming campaign.Hendrickson's contract impasse has been a hot topic throughout the offseason. He's currently making $21 million a season with the Bengals, and he's seeking a deal that'll put him among the best-paid players at his position.However, the Bengals have yet to offer him terms satisfactory to his demands. It'll be interesting to see the trade package that'll convince the Bengals to part ways with arguably their best defensive player. There’s still a good chance that Hendrickson will re-sign, but the sooner the better for the AFC contenders.