Are Bo Nix and Tez Johnson brothers? Exploring relationship between Broncos QB and top 2025 draft prospect

Bo Nix, a quarterback from the University of Oregon who was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 12th overall pick in 2024, had a great rookie season. He guided the Broncos to a 10-7 record and their first postseason appearance since 2015.

Despite not playing collegiate football anymore, Nix is still a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks, as seen by the fact that he cheered on coach Dan Lanning and old teammates, including Tez Johnson last season.

Johnson became the Ducks' top receiver in 2024, but he and Nix have an even closer, almost familial bond. Let's find out the relationship between the two football players below.

How are Bo Nix and Tez Johnson related?

Although Tez Johnson and Bo Nix are not biologically related, Johnson sees Nix as his adoptive brother. While Johnson was not legally adopted, the Oregon wide receiver now regards Bo Nix as his brother after the Nix family brought him into their house when he was 15 years old.

Johnson found himself growing up in government-subsidized home in Alabama after his biological father reportedly committed suicide when he was still very young. He was later taken in by Bo Nix's father, Pat Nix, who was his high school football coach, at age 15.

In addition to playing football together in high school at Pinson Valley High School, Johnson and Nix also played together in college at Oregon before the quarterback left for the NFL in 2024.

Nix and Johnson have really grown fond of each other since the family brought Johnson in. “The family really saved my life,” Johnson once said in an interview with the Pac-12 Network:

“Who knows where I would have been? Like being around the family, I had some structure in my life. I never had the structure that I had until I moved in, and I knew I could trust them because the love was there.”

Two sisters and a brother make up Bo Nix's other three siblings. Caleb Nix, his brother, also plays collegiate football as a safety for the Clemson Tigers.

Tez Johnson has expressed interest in playing with his brother, Bo Nix, in the NFL

Tez Johnson played at Troy for three years before transferring to the University of Oregon following the 2022 season. There, he spent a season playing alongside his brother, Bo Nix.

Prior to Nix entering the NFL draft, he and Johnson had a 2023 season in which they connected on 86 passes for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns. Now, after declaring for the 2025 Draft in January, Johnson said playing alongside Nix again in the NFL would be another "dream come true" for him.

Given his size, Johnson is currently projected to be selected in the late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft; nonetheless, it would be an intriguing tale if he were given the opportunity to reconnect with Nix with the Broncos. Denver has seven total picks in the draft, which will take place in Green Bay from April 24 to 26.

