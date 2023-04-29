Are C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young friends? Exploring 2023 NFL Draft superstars' relationship

C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young were at the center of attention during the 2023 NFL Draft. Eventually, it was Young who went to the Carolina Panthers as the first pick, while Stroud ended up being selected second by the Houston Texans.

Despite their competitive streak over the years, the two quarterbacks share a special friendship away from the field.

Interestingly, Stroud and Young have been facing off against each other since their middle school days. The then-budding passers met at a camp in California before forming their lasting friendship.

Their bond grew stronger when Stroud stepped in as the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes while Young debuted in the same position for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Almost every other week during their college careers, Stroud said he FaceTimed Young. The duo also exchanged stories about their life on the West Coast and spoke to each other about their respective programs.

Panthers Culture 🥷🏽 @PanthersCulture Bryce Young’s reaction to when the Texans selected CJ Stroud with #2 tells you everything you need to know about what kind of dude/friend he is!



In his biggest moment, he had the heart and wherewithal to celebrate his brother! Bryce Young’s reaction to when the Texans selected CJ Stroud with #2 tells you everything you need to know about what kind of dude/friend he is! In his biggest moment, he had the heart and wherewithal to celebrate his brother! https://t.co/roEpQ5uWwE

While speaking to reporters in 2021, Stroud said that he got along with Young quite well:

“Being two Cali guys, we just kind of get each other.”

As freshmen, they found themselves as rivals for the Heisman Trophy, which Young won in 2021.

Stroud and Young will now be pitted against each other in the NFL. They are expected to go up against each other on the big stage in the near future.

Bryce Young vs C.J. Stroud: How did the two QBs fare in the 2022 season?

(L-to-R) Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud

Bryce Young finished his final season with the Alabama Crimson Tide by racking up 3,328 passing yards and 32 touchdowns on 245 passes. He threw only five interceptions, leading his side to the top of the SEC West standings with an 11-2 record.

C.J. Stroud, on the other hand, recorded an impressive 3,688 passing yards and 41 touchdowns on 258 passes. The quarterback threw just six interceptions and helped the Ohio State Buckeyes to second place in the Big 10 standings with an 11-2 record.

Stroud pipped Young for passing yards and touchdowns last season. However, the Buckeyes star failed to register any rushing touchdowns during the season while Young scored four touchdowns on the ground.

Now, it will be interesting to see how both these highly-rated quarterbacks perform in the NFL.

