Are the Commanders playing their starters tonight vs. the Bengals? Exploring Washington's plan for the Week 2 preseason clash

The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders will square off at Northwest Stadium on Monday night to wrap up Week 2 of the NFL Preseason. The Commanders will start most of their first-team members against the Bengals today, after losing 48–18 on the road against the New England Patriots in their opening preseason game.Following last week's lackluster showing, Commanders fans are hoping that this week's lineup will provide for a more enjoyable watch. With only a few weeks remaining before the regular season begins, this game could provide a clearer perspective as the Commanders attempt to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the NFC.Although the majority of their starters will participate, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced that some will be absent. These include tight end Zach Ertz, linebacker Bobby Wagner, linebacker Von Miller, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, offensive lineman Sam Cosmi, and quarterback Marcus Mariota.However, fans will get to see Jayden Daniels take the field for the first time since January. It is expected that the starting quarterback will take a few drives before a backup quarterback steps in.The Commanders are expected to leave their starters on the field for two series before substituting them out for second-string players and reserves. This game will be the only one the starters will play before Week 1, when they are scheduled to face the New York Giants at home.Will the Bengals use their starters vs. the Commanders tonight?The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to use their starting lineup for a few drives in tonight's game, just like the Commanders. Cincinnati will stick to the same plan they used in their opening preseason game, which they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-27.Quarterback Joe Burrow recorded two touchdown passes in the little action he got against the Eagles in Week 1. Being one of the league's best passers, he is expected to be influential once again in the few drives he gets against the Commanders on Monday night.How to watch Commanders vs. Bengals Week 2 preseason game?The Cincinnati Bengals' early-season struggles from the last three seasons are something head coach Zac Taylor wants to stop this year. He has decided to use his key players this preseason in order to give them a chance to get their rhythm before the regular season.The Bengals will square off against the Washington Commanders on the road for their second preseason game on Monday night. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPN.NFL+ and FuboTV will provide streaming options for those who want to watch the preseason game live.Game detailsDate and Time: Monday, Aug. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ETLocation: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MarylandTV: ESPNLive Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+