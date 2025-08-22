  • home icon
Are the Cowboys playing their starters tonight vs. the Falcons? Exploring Dallas' plan for Week 3 preseason clash

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 22, 2025 14:43 GMT
Are the Cowboys playing their starters tonight vs. the Falcons?

The Dallas Cowboys have performed poorly in the preseason thus far, losing their opening two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams. They were totally outclassed in both contests, allowing 62 points in total. The Cowboys will be looking to find some momentum before the regular season starts, so their third and final preseason game, which will take place at home against the Atlanta Falcons, will carry extra weight.

However, it's unlikely the Cowboys will field their starters against the Falcons during Week 3 of the preseason.

Will the Cowboys play their starters against the Falcons?

Dak Prescott has missed all of the preseason games for the Dallas Cowboys, and Friday night's game against the Falcons is not expected to be any different. The wide receiver duo of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, along with the other important starters of the team, are not expected to play for Dallas on Friday.

Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer has decided to stick with the strategy of not using his starters during the preseason to prevent injuries. He also wants to test his bench strength before the season starts.

Additionally, the Cowboys don't want to reveal all their cards to the Philadelphia Eagles, their first matchup this season, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. The Cowboys will face the Eagles in Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 4, to kick off the 2025 NFL season.

Joe Milton, who has had a rough preseason, will start for the Cowboys tonight. Will Grier, the backup quarterback, will be available as normal.

In his two preseason appearances this year, Milton has recorded 26 completions for 265 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The former sixth-round pick must play well on Friday to establish himself as Prescott's backup quarterback ahead of Grier.

How to watch the Cowboys vs. Falcons preseason Week 3 game on Friday?

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on Friday night in their last preseason game. Both teams are still seeking their first victory in the preseason.

Kickoff for the preseason finale is scheduled for 8 p.m. E.T. and will be broadcasted on NFL Network. FuboTV, which provides a free trial, is a streaming alternative for the game.

Game details:

Date and Time: Friday, Aug. 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

TV: NFL Network

Live streaming: NFL+, FuboTV

