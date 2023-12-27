Are the Denver Broncos moving from $242,500,000 Russell Wilson? Exploring situation after latest move from franchise

Russell Wilson's future with the Denver Broncos is not set in stone. While he's being paid handsomely to the tune of $242.5 million, the quarterback hasn't quite lived up to the billing. He's been significantly better in 2023, but they still aren't quite where many expected them to be.

The team has reportedly mulled sending him to the bench for the final two games of the season despite being in the playoff race. The latest report indicates that he might've played his final game this year.

Ian Rapoport reported:

"The Broncos are strongly considering having QB Russell Wilson sit for the final two games, preserving financial flexibility for the offseason. Wilson has $37M in 2025 salary that vests in March of 2024, and if he suffered a serious injury, it would complicate matters."

Adam Schefter followed that up by reporting that the Broncos are indeed moving ahead with this move. After a thrilling winning streak that catapulted them into the playoff race, they've gone 1-3.

Schefter said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Change in Denver: Broncos’ HC Sean Payton has informed his team that Jarrett Stidham will start Sunday vs. the Chargers, with Russell Wilson as the backup, per sources. With a 1-3 record in the last four games, Denver is looking to spark its offense and see what it has in Stidham."

The team sits at 8-7 and would likely need to win the remaining two games to make the playoffs. With the financial aspect involved, it looks like the $242.5 million man is heading to the bench for the time being.

Is Denver moving on from Russell Wilson?

All of this indicates that the team is moving on from Russell Wilson for the moment. They're sending him to the bench in favor of Jarett Stidham to do two things.

Russell Wilson is heading to the bench

One, they want to protect Wilson from injury, which would be a bit catastrophic to their 2024 financial situation. Two, they'd like to see their offense play a bit better, so they're attempting to spark it up with Stidham.

This may or may not have any bearing on the future. The Broncos probably regret their decision to trade for and then immediately extend the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback, but it's unclear what their plan is for the future.

There's a chance they do move on, but it would be very complicated and costly with all the money they have tied up in his contract.