Are Devon Witherspoon and Ahkello Witherspoon related? Seahawks CB's family tree explored

Devon Witherspoon has finally made it to the pros, having been drafted 5th overall by the Seattle Seahawks.

The cornerback had an impressive four-year stint at Illinois, where he recorded 160 tackles (117 solo) and 25 pass deflections, with 14 of them coming in his senior year. He now gets to be part of a resurgent Seahawks team that is looking to build off of a surprising 2022.

However, fans are curious to know if Devon and current Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon are related.

Are Devon and Ahkello Witherspoon related to each other? A look at the Witherspoons' respective families

Devon Witherspoon and his mother Rhasheda Bickey

Sadly, the answer is no, as they come from entirely different families.

Devon Witherspoon was born on December 11, 2000. His mother, Rhasheda Bickley, worked as an ECG technician and raised him and his sister by herself. She was also the one who convinced him to take up football; he had been a point guard in basketball beforehand.

Ahkello Witherspoon was born on March 21, 1995 in Sacramento, California and is the grandson of blues musician Jimmy Witherspoon. His father's name is Lucky, but he has never revealed his mother's.

What will Devon Witherspoon bring to the Seattle Seahawks in his rookie season?

Devon Witherspoon is expected to elevate the Seahawks' defense

As Devon prepares for his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks, fans are eager to see what he will bring to the team. The Seahawks' Legion of Boom, which is widely considered one of the greatest defensive units in football history, won one Super Bowl and appeared in two.

With the addition of Witherspoon alongside players such as Jamal Adams, Tariq Woolen, and Quandre Diggs, the team's secondary is expected to be a focal point. Moreover, with Bobby Wagner also returning from the Los Angeles Rams, it won't be surprising if the Seattle Seahawks emerge as a top defensive team in 2023.

