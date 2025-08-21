Are Giants playing their starters tonight vs. Patriots? Exploring New York's plan for Week 3 preseason clash

The New York Giants will face the New England Patriots in Week 3 of their 2025 preseason on Thursday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Since the Giants vs Patriots clash is the final preseason game for both teams before they begin their regular season, fans want to know if both teams will play their starters.

Are Giants playing their starters tonight vs. Patriots?

NFL: New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn

As things stand, the Giants have not confirmed whether they will play their starters against the Patriots on Thursday night. However, there is a possibility that Giants coach Brian Daboll rests his starters to keep them fit for the regular season.

Since the Giants might rest starters against New England, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart could lead New York's offense in the third and final preseason game. Dart has played in both of the Giants' preseason games and shown promise that he can deliver on the big stage.

The Giants beat the Buffalo Bills 34-25 in their first preseason game. Brian Daboll's team also took down crosstown rivals, the New York Jets, in the second preseason game.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are also expected to rest their starters when they travel to face the Giants. New England will want its starters fresh and ready for the regular season.

The Patriots beat the Washington Commanders 48-18 in their first preseason game before taking down the Minnesota Vikings in their second preseason clash.

How to watch Giants vs. Patriots Week 3 preseason game?

The Giants vs. Patriots Week 3 preseason game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday night. Locals in New York can catch the game on WNBC 4, while those in New England can watch the contest on WCVB.

Here are the key details for the Giants vs. Patriots Week 3 preseason game:

Date: Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

