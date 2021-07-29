Are the Green Bay Packers doing too much to make Aaron Rodgers happy?

After a very public dispute, the Green Bay Packers front office is doing everything it can to avoid a messy divorce with the reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

It seems all is now forgiven on the franchise’s side and they are now engaged in “operation win back” their star quarterback.

Like a jilted lover, the Packers are seemingly bending over backwards to win Rodgers' approval.

But like many overzealous partners trying to get back in the good books with their better half, are the Packers going too far to show their love and appreciation for the 37-year-old quarterback?

Aaron Rodgers is high maintenance

The term “high maintenance” is used to describe someone's partner who needs a lot of love and attention. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fits that category, but only just.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back in his first news conference since returning to the Packers. pic.twitter.com/5O4HIrE2OV — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2021

Sometimes, the best way to deal with these types of personalities is to let them chill, not shower them in gifts and attention. The Packers front office tried this and it backfired spectacularly. It instead caused nearly irreconcilble differences between the two parties.

A laundry list of demands

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported this week that the Packers had proposed a long list of concessions to appease Rodgers' demands.

These included:

The 2023 year in Rodgers' contract, the final season in his current deal, would be voided, with no tags allowed in the future.

Green Bay would agree to review Rodgers' situation at the end of this season.

The quarterbacks contract would be adjusted with no loss of income to give the Packers more cap room now.

Mechanisms will be put in place to address Rodgers' issues with the team.

Those concessions have allowed the Packers to return to the negotiating table with star wide receiver Davante Adams. Contract talks broke off late last week and it looked like Green Bay was staring at a future without Rodgers and Adams.

Adams is a good friend of Rodgers and the quarterback knew that restructuring his deal would help his buddy get a potentially bigger offer from the franchise.

You could argue that Rodgers is manipulating the team into doing his bidding while also portraying himself as the injured party. You could, however, also argue that Rodgers is helping the team’s future by freeing up money for Adams to be signed long term by the Packers.

One thing that isn't up for debate is that the Green Bay front office is trying very hard to accommodate Rodgers' wishes.

Welcome back, Randall

Another sign that the Packers are committed to making Rodgers happy this season is the return of slot wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst literally said in a press conference yesterday that they acquired Cobb to appease Rodgers.

#Packers GM Brian Gutekunst point-blank admits that they traded for Randall Cobb to make Aaron Rodgers happy.



pic.twitter.com/WbNnsNKYiZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 29, 2021

What’s next? Jordy Nelson is brought back? In fact, it would not be surprising to see former Packers WR and close friend of Rodgers, Jake Kumerow, re-signed by the franchise.

While Green Bay Packers management is doing a lot to make Rodgers happy, so far it hasn't sacrificed the team's long-term future with any of its decisions. Only time will tell if their sudden change of behavior will be enough to salvage their relationship past this season with the three-time league MVP.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha