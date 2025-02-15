Are Jaguars trading Christian Kirk? Exploring Jaguars WR's remaining contract amid trade rumors

The Jacksonville Jaguars seem prepared to now move past the last two seasons after the appointment of head coach Liam Coen to guide them for the coming years.

The team's next move is to review the roster from the previous season and determine which players will be added back in 2025. Wide receiver Christian Kirk is one player who is most likely not going to play for the team next season.

After enduring season-ending injuries in successive seasons, the 28-year-old, who was once an integral player in the team's offense and one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets, is now viewed as expendable.

Given that Kirk will turn 29 in November, Jacksonville will likely trade or cut him this offseason as there doesn't appear to be any plan to extend his contract.

In 2022, the team signed Kirk to a four-year, $72 million contract, which many considered a huge overpayment. He now stands to receive a $24.1 million cap charge in 2025, the final season of his contract.

The Jaguars might save enough money from Kirk's possible exit to cover their 2025 draft class and fill roster gaps in areas like defense and offensive line, or perhaps try to sign another wide receiver in free agency.

According to season-long reports, Kirk was on the verge of being dealt by the Jaguars when his fractured collarbone against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 put a stop to it all.

With the emergence of receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Kirk seems even more disposable now. The Jaguars would also be able to pursue Chris Godwin or Tee Higgins in free agency if they can cut ties with the veteran receiver to free up cap space.

Potential trade destinations for Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Before the 2024 trade deadline, a number of teams, including the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, reportedly indicated interest in acquiring Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kirk could once more find a home with one of the two teams this offseason. Even though Kirk isn't considered the league's finest receiver, he can still be a very useful player for teams like the Ravens and the Steelers that are always in the running for the playoffs.

The Ravens might have a very potent receiving trio if Kirk is added, provided Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman continue to grow as anticipated.

The Steelers made it known during the 2024 season that they wanted to add another wide receiver to their roster. Since Kirk is almost certainly going to be available through trade, Pittsburgh may find it easy to make the move.

