Are Jets playing their starters tonight vs. Eagles? Exploring New York's plan for Week 3 preseason clash

The New York Jets will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 of their 2025 preseason on Friday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ad

Since the Jets vs. Eagles clash is the final preseason game for both teams before they begin their regular season, fans want to know if both teams will play their starters.

Are Jets playing their starters tonight vs. Eagles?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: New York Jets HC Aaron Glenn - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Jets are not expected to field most of their starters in their Week 3 preseason game against the Eagles on Friday. New York coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that only "some" starters will play in the preseason finale.

Ad

Trending

"Some starters won't play in this game," Glenn said on Tuesday. "I won't get into the who's, or what not, but a good amount of starters won't play. This gives us a chance to look at some of our young guys and give them plenty of playing time so we can evaluate them."

The Jets began their preseason with a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. They then lost 31-12 against the New York Giants in their second preseason game.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Eagles have not confirmed whether or not they will field their starters against the Jets for their final preseason game before the regular season. However, Philly might opt against using its starters to face New York to avoid injuries to key players.

How to watch Jets vs. Eagles Week 3 preseason game?

The Jets vs. Eagles Week 3 preseason game will not be broadcast live on national TV. However, locals in New York can watch the game on WCBS, while fans in Philadelphia can catch the contest on WCAU.

Ad

Fans can also live stream the Jets vs. Eagles matchup on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Jets vs. Eagles preseason game:

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.