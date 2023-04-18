“Are we open for business?” – Texans GM Nick Caserio admits franchise is considering shopping #2 overall pick

For the Houston Texans, this draft season has been a rollercoaster. The team held the first overall pick for much of the 2022 NFL season until the final week of the regular season, when an unexpected win took the first pick away from them.

Now holding the second pick, reports of the Texans being in love with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young don't matter much. Young is set to be the first overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, who traded a King's Ramson to the Chicago Bears to leapfrog the Texans in the draft, so he's not going past the first pick.

Would Houston be interested in taking on another quarterback, or would they be willing to move back into the draft and add more picks? According to their general manager, Nick Caserio, all cards are on the table right now.

"Are we open for business? We're open to listening."

Which teams could trade up for the Texans' second-overall pick?

If they do decide to trade down with Bryce Young being a surefire pick for the Panthers, you can expect some teams to try to leapfrog the Indianapolis Colts. The Tennessee Titans, the Las Vegas Raiders, and perhaps even teams like the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions could try to orchestrate a deal.

Bryce Young is set to be the first overall pick

They could probably try to get a package similar to what the Bears got from the Panthers, which includes multiple first- and second-round picks. The difference would be that the Texans wouldn't be in a position to try to get an important player like DJ Moore, who was part of the trade and now plays for Chicago.

It would be truly surprising to see Houston walking away from the 2023 draft without a franchise quarterback. While acquiring picks is never a bad thing, having a good quarterback is even more important.

