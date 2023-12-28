Are the Rams in the playoffs? LA's playoff chances and odds explored for Week 17

With two weeks remaining in the 2023 regular season, the Los Angeles Rams have a chance to make the postseason. Following their 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, the Rams improved to 8-7 for the season.

The Rams have won five of their last six games, to put them in prime position to secure a playoff spot. Entering Week 17, the Rams currently hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

If the regular season ended today, the Rams would face the No. 3 seed Detroit Lions on the road in the Wild Card round. The Rams face the New York Giants on the road this Sunday and are currently favored to win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles Rams Playoff Chances: What are the odds of securing a postseason spot?

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams could clinch a spot in the playoffs in Week 17, but they need two things to happen for them. On top of winning against the New York Giants on the road, they need the Seattle Seahawks to lose at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If not a Seattle loss, the Rams would need the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers to tie on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

The Rams currently have a 68% chance to make the playoffs. They could win out and earn a Wild Card spot, but they'll face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, who have nine straight wins over their division rival.

Rams Playoff Picture: Who could Los Angeles face in the playoffs?

Kyren Willaims during New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams can only get into the playoffs as a Wild Card team. The San Francisco 49ers have already won the NFC West and will end up with one of the top seeds in the conference.

That being said, the Rams would enter the playoffs as the No. 5, 6, or 7 seed in the NFC. They would have to face one of the four divisional winners in the first round, which could be one of many teams.

Do you think the Rams will clinch a playoff berth this week?