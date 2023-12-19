Are Reed Blankenship and Rodrigo Blankenship brothers? Exploring Eagles safety's family

Reed Blankenship and Rodrigo Blankenship were undrafted in the league, but they ensured their impacts were felt. Reed is a vital part of the Philadelphia Eagles' defense, and he's arguably the team's best safety at the moment. Rodrigo has made 83.9% of his field goals and played for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

However, despite their similar surnames, Reed Blankenship and Rodrigo Blankenship are not brothers.

Rodrigo Blankenship's NFL career

Rodrigo Blankenship was a starting placekicker on the Georgia Bulldogs during his collegiate days. The Marietta, Georgia native has the distinction of never missing a single extra point in his collegiate career. He declared for the 2020 NFL Draft after his senior year.

However, despite his stellar college football performance, Blankenship went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was promptly signed by the Indianapolis Colts following the draft. Blankenship played 21 games as a member of the Colts, and the highlight of his time there was making the 2020 PFWA All-Rookie Team. He was waived at the beginning of his third season in Indianapolis.

Blankenship was added to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad upon leaving the Colts. He played in two games for the Cardinals, making both field goals attempted. However, he was waived on November 2, 2023. Since then, he hasn't played in the NFL.

Reed Blankenship's NFL career

Reed Blankenship also went undrafted after enjoying a successful college football career. The Athens, Alabama native was a star in Middle Tennessee, but every team passed on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. Eventually, the Philadelphia Eagles signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Upon signing for the Eagles, Blankenship beat out competition from seasoned veterans to earn his spot on the team's 53-man squad for the 2022 regular season.

Blankenship spent most of his rookie season as a special teams player but slowly gained the coaching staff's trust to contribute on defense.

Heading into the 2023 season, the 24-year-old was named the team's starting free safety and has held down the role. He has been great in 2023 and will be looking to lead the Eagles to yet another deep postseason run.

