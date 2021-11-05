Are the Saints a logical destination for Odell Beckham Jr. with Michael Thomas out for the season?

Odell Beckham Jr. will be changing teams in a matter of days. The Cleveland Browns released the star wide receiver on Friday, which happened to be Beckham's 29th birthday nonetheless.

NFL teams will have a chance to put in a waiver claim for Beckham on Monday. Whoever claims him will owe him just $597k thanks to the Browns converting his salary into a signing bonus.

One team that could have a lot of interest in the three-time Pro-Bowler is the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have lost their star wide receiver Michael Thomas for the remainder of the season.

They're one of the most logical destinations of anyone in the league for Odell Beckham Jr.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Browns are releasing star WR Odell Beckham Jr., as the two sides came together on a resolution to end his Cleveland tenure. At long last, he's out and he'll head to waivers.

The Saints are a logical destination for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Saints are a logical destination for Beckham because they're desperate for help at wide receiver. Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris are their leaders in receiving yards this season.

Neither are stars, however, as Callaway has just 281 yards and Harris has 271.

Quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL. That means Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian will be the starting quarterback options for the last ten games.

Alvin Kamara is one of the best safety nets in the league. The offense wasn't relying on Kamara in the passing game as often as previous seasons under Winston.

But with Winston out, Hill and Siemian figure to rely heavily on the multidimensional running back.

Outside of Kamara, the offense lacks consistency from its playmakers. Odell Beckham Jr. isn't exactly a model of consistency anymore.

But he was never healthy with the Browns and never a focal point of the offense.

Nick Pedone @NickPedone12

The Saints expressed interest, but no formal offer was made. Sounds like the #Browns never even received a trade offer for Odell Beckham Jr., who requested a trade this offseason.

OBJ and Sean Payton could be a match made on the gridiron

The Saints were the most publicized team to have an interest in Beckham ahead of the trade deadline. Head coach Sean Payton is one of the craftiest coaches in the league.

On the shortlist of coaches best suited to revive Beckham's career, Payton is at the top.

Money won't be an issue for the salary cap-strapped Saints either. Despite having just $1.2 million to spend, Beckham's salary will be the veteran's minimum at $597k.

The Browns converted Beckham's remaining salary into a signing bonus.

Beckham could shine in Payton's offense and could warrant an extension if he plays well enough. The Saints are 5-2 and in the mix for a playoff spot despite losing Winston.

Beckham is a low-risk chance because of injuries to Winston and Thomas. Whether the Saints make a move or not will be seen in the coming days.

