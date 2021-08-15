Is the Cincinnati Bengals defense underrated? 

The Cincinnati Bengals have reason to be optimistic. Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow has recovered from knee surgery and is poised to lead the offense this season.

The second-year star will have his wide receiver from college, Ja'Marr Chase, whom the Bengals selected in the first 2021 NFL draft. The team also signed Thaddeus Moss, who was LSU's starting tight end during Burrow's final season with the team.

We've acquired TE Thaddeus Moss on waivers from Washington. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 12, 2021

Riley Reiff is a new addition to the offensive line after the Minnesota Vikings released him. Frank Pollack returns as the line coach and he will focus on developing Jonah Williams into a cornerstone on the O-line for the franchise.

Trey Hopkins also returns from injury and adds protection at center. The guard positions are up in the air, but Jackson Carman was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft to beef up that spot on the O-line.

Is the Cincinnati Bengals defense slipping under the radar?

Cincinnati Bengals fans, though, should expect more from their defense. After years of struggles, things are finally starting to gel for the Bengals defense, which should improve in the upcoming season. Amidst the excitement about the improved offense, fans have overlooked that defense.

Defensive tackle Geno Atkins and defensive end Carlos Dunlap have left the franchise. Rookie Tyler Shelvin comes in at defensive tackle, while veteran Trey Hendrickson will come in at the defensive end to compliment Sam Hubbard. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is another player returning from injury.

Together, they form a strong defensive line that should put plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson meets with media ahead of Thursday’s practice.



“Playing with these guys is gonna be a new experience for me and I’m excited to get after it.”



Bengals open preseason play against Tampa Bay Saturday. Hendrickson had 3 sacks vs. the Bucs last season. pic.twitter.com/bJv6b5mJdi — Shelby Dermer (@EnquirerShelby) August 12, 2021

This year, the Cincinnati Bengals focused on improving their defense by drafting versatile players who can play multiple positions.

Cam Sample and Wyatt Hubert can play at defensive end and defensive tackle, adding depth to those positions. Similarly, third-round pick Joseph Ossai can play as an inside linebacker, outside linebacker, and defensive end.

While these positions should steady the defensive line and the pass-rush, their cornerback corps might miss a talent like William Jackson, who is now with the Washington Football Team.

One can expect the Cincinnati Bengals defense to be solid against the run and try to stop the pass at source by getting to the opposing quarterback to mask any frailties in the secondary. It's certainly not one of the best, but the Bengals defense looks like a unit that can hold their own. If the offense clicks, the Bengals could be looking at their best season in years.

