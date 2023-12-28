Are the Texans in the playoffs? Houston's playoff chances and odds explored for Week 17

Heading into Week 17, the Houston Texans' playoff chances remain alive. Following their 36-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, the Texans sit tied for first place in the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The race for the AFC South is arguably the most competitive division in the NFL right now, with three teams fighting for the crown.

The Texans will end their season by playing two divisional games. In Week 17, they'll face the Tennessee Titans at home. In Week 18, they'll face the Tennessee Titans, which could determine their playoff fate.

Texans playoff chances: What are the odds of Houston securing a spot in the NFL playoffs?

According to ESPN, the Houston Texans have a 10.7% chance of winning the AFC South division and a 37.7 % chance of making the playoffs. With the AFC South being up for grabs and favoring the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans could still reach the playoffs even without winning the division.

The most simple way for the Texans to make the playoffs is by winning their final two games. They own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Denver Broncos, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Texans playoff picture: Who could Houston face in the playoffs?

It's tough to predict who the Houston Texans will see in the playoffs, with two weeks left in the regular season.

If the Texans were to make the playoffs, they would enter as the fourth seed as the AFC South winner. There's a high chance that the Jaguars or the Indianapolis Colts win the division, with the Texans' only chance of being in the playoffs coming as a wildcard team.

The Texans would likely enter the playoffs as the fifth, sixth, or seventh seed. They would have to face one of the four divisional winners and could end up facing the AFC South winner if they don't win the division.

One thing is for sure, the Texans wouldn't play the number one seed as they would enjoy a first-round bye.