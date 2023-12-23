Are Tim Hasselbeck and Matt Hasselbeck related? Exploring their relationship

Yes, Tim Hasselbeck and Matt Hasselbeck are related. The pair are brothers, and both played as quarterbacks in the National Football League in the 2000s. The Hasselbeck brothers enjoyed widely contrasting careers on and off the Gridiron. Older brother Matt Hasselbeck is a Seattle Seahawks legend and a former broadcaster with ESPN. Meanwhile, younger brother Tim Hasselbeck is a sports journalist who was a journeyman quarterback in the NFL.

This article will take a closer look at the Hasselbeck brothers and highlight their achievements on and off the Gridiron. So, without further ado, let's get to it!

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matt Hasselbeck's career

Matt Hasselbeck was selected by the Green Bay Packers in round six of the 1998 NFL Draft. He started his professional football career as a practice squad member before getting elevated to the role of backup QB behind the legendary Brett Favre in Green Bay.

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

However, before the 2021 NFL season, Matt was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. He took some time to adjust to Seattle but eventually started the 2003 season as the team's undisputed franchise QB. This was the first of eight consecutive seasons that Matt spent as the Seahawks' starting quarterback.

He led the Seahawks to six playoff berths during that period and was rewarded with three Pro Bowl nods. Matt Hasselbeck owns numerous Seattle Seahawks franchise records and he's a part of their ring of honor.

Matt left the Seahawks in 2011 to play for the Tennessee Titans, and he saw out his professional football career after three years with the Indianapolis Colts before retiring in 2016.

Upon retirement, Matt Hasselbeck joined ESPN as an analyst, replacing Mike Ditka on the popular Sunday NFL Countdown show. He is currently a free-agent reporter after getting laid off by ESPN in July 2023 during a massive overhaul at the broadcasting giants.

Expand Tweet

Tim Hasselbeck's career

As for Tim Hasselbeck, his NFL career was the opposite of his elder brother Matt's. Tim went undrafted in the 2001 NFL Draft and went on to have a journeyman career in the league. The younger Hasselbeck had a career stat line of just 95 completions in 177 pass attempts, 1,012 passing yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He retired from the NFL following the 2007 season.

Upon retirement, Tim started working for Fox Sports and made his TV debut in 2007 as an announcer during the Arizona Cardinals-Baltimore Ravens fixture for the NFL. He proved to be a natural and progressed nicely in his new career.

Tim Hasselbeck currently works for ESPN as a sports analyst. He has been on Sirius NFL Radio and SportsNet New York in his broadcasting career. Furthermore, Tim is a fantasy football analyst and co-hosts Fantasy Football Now on ESPN.com and ESPN2.

Kyler Murray or Matthew Stafford? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16