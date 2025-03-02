Arian Smith vs. DK Metcalf 40 time: Who is the faster WR?

Arian Smith and DK Metcalf had excellent collegiate careers. Smith thrived when given the chance on a stacked Georgia team and he broke out in his final season with the Bulldogs. Metcalf was a physical marvel with the Ole Miss Rebels, and he regularly broke past defensive backs when he stepped foot on the field.

Ad

Let's take a look at which wide receiver had the faster 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arian Smith's 40-yard dash time

Arian Smith ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the 2025 NFL Combine. The Georgia Bulldogs star participated in three other major events.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He ran the 10-yard split in 1.51 seconds, recorded a 38.0 vertical jump and a 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump.

Expand Tweet

Ad

DK Metcalf's 40 time

DK Metcalf ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds at the 2019 NFL Combine. Metcalf's time was big news as he ran under 4.4 seconds despite being 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds.

The Ole Miss product ran the 10-yard split in 1.45 seconds, the 20-yard split in 2.53 seconds, the 20-yard shuttle in 4.39 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.23 seconds.

Who is the faster WR?

DK Metcalf is the faster WR. Metcalf breezed through the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds. However, his time was more impressive compared to Smith's as Smith was a track standout in Georgia while Metcalf was known for his prowess on the football field. His 2019 showing remains one of the best performances of all time in the event due to his size and build. It's still a mystery how eight WRs were drafted ahead of him at the 2019 NFL draft.

Ad

Arian Smith was a track star at Georgia alongside his success as a football player. He was a first-team all-American for track and field in 2021 with a focus on the 100-meter sprint. However, he later chose to focus on football and earned a bigger role in Kirby Smart's offense.

Metcalf has gone on to become one of the better WRs in the NFL. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time second-team All-Pro wideout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!