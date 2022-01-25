Bruce Arians has contingency plan for Tom Brady ready as Bucs look to "reload" for 2022

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady saw their season end on Sunday thanks to Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams. After a poor first half in which the Bucs could only muster three points, a typical second-half comeback from Tom Brady happened.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion brought the team back to tie the scores late in the fourth quarter, but Stafford and Cooper Kupp connected twice to set up a game-winning field goal to send Brady and the Bucs home.

After the shock home loss, Arians said in his press conference on Monday that he is not looking for the team to rebuild but instead "reload" for season 2022 and that he hopes to get as many players back as possible.

"No, I think of it as a reload like it is every year," the head coach said. "We'll see how many we can get back and then build the team from there. Each year, it's so different and so new. Last year, to get everybody back, was amazing. I doubt we can do it all again this year, but we're still gonna give it our best."

Bruce Arians has a plan if Tom Brady retires

The future of Tampa's No. 12 in the NFL has been questioned, with many suggesting he may retire after the loss to the Rams. Arians was asked about the 44-year-old returning next season and the head coach stated that he has not had that conversation with his quarterback yet, but also said that he would be comfortable with the two quarterbacks on his roster should the future Hall of Famer move on.

"I haven't talked to him yet. (He'll) take all the time he needs. We'll see," Arians said.

"I'd be comfortable if it is. I like what we have," Arians added regarding whether the Buccaneers' next starting quarterback is on his current roster. "Again, you never know what's behind door No. 2. We kind of went down that road and it was Tom Brady. We'll have to wait and see."

Just what the seven-time Super Bowl champion does remains to be seen, but his decision could have ripple effects on other players in the locker room, particularly Rob Gronkowski, who follows the No. 12 wherever he goes.

Arians said he is comfortable having Blaine Gabbert and rookie Kyle Trask as quarterbacks going forward should that be how they go into next season, but one thing is for sure, this offseason is shaping up as a defining one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edited by Piyush Bisht