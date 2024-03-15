Arik Armstead contract: Exploring ex-49ers DL's $51,000,000 deal with Jaguars in NFL free agency

Arik Armstead has swapped the San Francisco 49ers for the Jacksonville Jaguars in a pivotal move during 2024 free agency. The star defensive lineman has elected to take his talents to Jacksonville, and he'll reportedly earn a pretty penny while doing it. As per ESPN, Armstead has signed a three-year contract worth $51 million.

Armstead was a significant component of the 49ers' Super Bowl run in 2024 and will now join a team with similar ambitions for the foreseeable future. Players of Armstead's ilk are only occasionally available on the market, and the 49ers' front office must regret their inability to retain such a solid player.

How much has Arik Armstead earned in his NFL career?

Arik Armstead's departure has divided opinion. According to ESPN, Armstead signed a 3-year, $51 million contract to switch teams for the first time in his nine-year NFL career. Armstead was on the market for less than a day, as the 49ers released him after they failed to agree upon a restructured contract.

Armstead has been a pillar of the 49ers' defense and has been ever-present for under a decade. According to Spotrac, he has earned $81,152,247 during his nine years in the league.

Armstead's latest contract will surpass the $100 million mark in career earnings, putting him among the highest-earning players at his position in the NFL.

It shouldn't be surprising that reports show Armstead's former teammates are unhappy about losing the elite DL. Former Pro Bowler Deebo Samuel shared an Instagram Story on Wednesday that featured Jaguars' new signing Armstead with a “Breaking” label and captioned the story with six face tap emojis. It came soon after reports that Armstead refused to take a pay cut ahead of his age 31 season.

While on the 49ers, Armstead had a $28.4 million cap hit for the 2024 NFL season. Upon releasing him, the 49ers saved nearly $18 million. 49ers fans will hope they do not meet Armstead in the playoffs in the next couple of seasons.

Is Arik Armstead a top ten-paid defensive lineman in the NFL?

Arik Armstead just got paid, but he isn't a top-ten-earning player at his position. Here's a look at those that are:

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams: $31.7 million per year Quinnen Williams, New York Jets: $24 million per year Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans: $23.5 million per year Daron Payne, Washington Commanders: $22.5 million per year Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants: $22.5 million per year Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens: $22.1 million per year Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers: $21 million per year DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts: $21 million per year Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders: $18 million per year Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $17.75 million per year